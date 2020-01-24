UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Not Cool' But Serena Vows To Continue 24th Slam Quest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

'Not cool' but Serena vows to continue 24th Slam quest

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Serena Williams will not give up on her chase for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and believes she can still do it, despite crashing out of the Australian Open Friday.

The 38-year-old American legend has been stuck on 23 since winning in Melbourne in 2017, when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia.

She has lost four Slam finals since then, but this time did not get close, dumped out in the third round by China's 27th seed Wang Qiang.

Williams, who was downbeat but not broken, said she will be back on the practice court on Saturday.

"I just made far too many errors to be a professional athlete today," she said.

"I definitely do believe or I wouldn't be on tour," added Williams when asked if she thinks she can still reach Australian Margaret Court's 24 Slams record.

"I don't play just to have fun. To lose is really not fun." Williams dropped just one game in beating Wang in the quarter-finals at the US Open last year, but was stunned 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 on Friday.

"She served well, I didn't return like Serena," said Williams, seeded eighth in Melbourne but who was the strong favourite, especially with Court's record on the line.

"If we were just honest with ourselves, it's all on my shoulders. I lost that match.

"Like I said, it's not about the tournament, it's just like I can't play like that.

"I literally can't do that again. That's unprofessional. It's not cool." Williams stressed that defeat was "not the end of the world", but admitted that she was angry and hurting inside as much as any defeat in her long and glorious career.

"I am just a better actress, as I always say now," she said.

"I'm no happier than I was 10 years ago, but I just have to pretend like I don't want ton punch the wall, but in reality, I do."

Related Topics

World China Melbourne Olympia 2017 Australian Open All Court US Open Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

10 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

40 minutes ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

40 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

55 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.