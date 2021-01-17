UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Not Plain Sailing As Winds Cause Havoc In America's Cup Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:10 PM

Not plain sailing as winds cause havoc in America's Cup series

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The vagaries of the Auckland weather created further drama in the America's Cup challenger series on Sunday when American Magic capsized while in sight of their first victory.

As the wind continued to test the sailers, unbeaten INEOS Team UK needed two attempts to beat Luna Rossa when their first race was abandoned after the strong breeze changed direction further than the allowable limit.

Luckless American Magic held a commanding lead over Luna Rossa when it flipped the rounding final mark, flinging the crew into the water.

All on board were safely accounted for but the multi-million Dollar yacht appeared significantly damaged and floatation devices were required to prevent it sinking.

The havoc contrasted with racing the previous day when light winds saw the "flying" yachts spend almost as much time flailing about on the water rather than soaring above it.

INEOS Team UK have won all four of their races, Luna Rossa has won two and American Magic are so far winless in the series to determine which of the 23-metre (75-foot) yachts -- which fly above the water balanced on hi-tech foil arms -- will challenge defending champion Team New Zealand for the America's Cup.

Related Topics

Weather Water Dollar Auckland Lead United Kingdom Sunday All Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

14 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

11 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.