'Not Scared Of Much' Medvedev Reveals Spider Phobia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

'Not scared of much' Medvedev reveals spider phobia

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :As Daniil Medvedev eased into the French Open third round on Thursday, the carefree world number two admitted Thursday not much scared him in life -- except for spiders, and tarantulas in particular.

Medvedev, who made the quarter-finals in 2021, defeated Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, and goes on to face another Serb in Miomir Kecmanovic, the 28th seed, for a place in the last 16.

Having lost in the opening round on his first four trips to Roland Garros, Medvedev is increasingly learning to appreciate the clay-court Grand Slam -- and even his phobia of spiders is abating, somewhat.

"I'm a little bit scared of spiders, but I need to say I was much more scared when I was 10 or 12," he said.

"When you grow up you need to sometimes face your fears. I never saw a tarantula, so I think I'm going to be scared if I see one." The US Open champion added: "I think fear is one of the toughest emotions in life, because a lot of mistakes we do in life is because we are scared of something.

"I try to work hard on not being scared of anything and just learning, even if I do mistakes, not being scared to repeat them but try not to repeat them. So to be honest, I'm not scared of much right now in my life."Medvedev held steady against Djere, who hit 39 winners Thursday but was undone by 68 unforced errors.

