UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Not The Worst Time To Face PSG', Says Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:10 PM

'Not the worst time to face PSG', says Leipzig boss Nagelsmann

Leipzig, Germany, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Injury to Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gives RB Leipzig a slight advantage for Wednesday's Champions League group match in a repeat of last season's semi-final, says their coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"Of course it's not a disadvantage that Mbappe and Neymar won't play - they are fantastic players - but PSG have other very good players that many teams in Europe would like to have in their ranks," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Tuesday.

"It's definitely not the worst time to face them, but we also have several injured players." Mbappe was been ruled out of the Group H clash with a hamstring injury, while PSG were already missing Brazil forward Neymar, who has a thigh strain, and Mauro Icardi.

The match in Germany is a rematch of last season's Champions League semi-final when PSG won 3-0 in Lisbon with Neymar and Mbappe in their ranks.

Leipzig, who sit third in the group, are eager to bounce back from their 5-0 hammering at Manchester United last week. PSG are second in the section but level on three points with the Bundesliga club.

"With these two players (Neymar and Mbappe), PSG would be a bit stronger, but we also are missing players," said Nagelsmann, who must do without midfielders Lukas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer due to knee injuries.

"After the defeat in Manchester, fatigue was noticeable - it's hard to come home without a point, but that's part of the job.

"Defeats are hard to digest, we like to win, but we'll probably come out of them stronger if we learn the right lessons and learn them quickly."

Related Topics

Injured Europe Job Germany Leipzig Lisbon Manchester Brazil Manchester United From PSG Coach

Recent Stories

SEC discuss spending stimulus allowance for hazard ..

10 minutes ago

PDM pressurizing govt to remove corruption cases: ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Lawmakers Condemn Attack in Vienna, Vow Bo ..

11 minutes ago

Zimbabwe outplays Pakistan to win the last ODI in ..

11 minutes ago

An hour of exercise in week can kill depression

11 minutes ago

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Assures Generals, Media N ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.