Notable Deaths In 2019

Thu 26th December 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :From Nobel-winning novelist Toni Morrison to iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and Zimbabwe strongman Robert Mugabe, here are some of the notable deaths of 2019: - January - - 21: Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, 28, was killed when the plane he was flying in crashed into the Channel.

- 26: French film composer Michel Legrand, who won three Oscars and scored such classics as "Yentl" (1983), died aged 86.

- February - - 7: Veteran British actor Albert Finney, winner of three Golden Globes, passed away aged 82.

- 16: Bruno Ganz, the Swiss actor best known for his role as Adolf Hitler in "Downfall" (2004), died from cancer aged 77.

- 19: Haute couture legend Karl Lagerfeld, long-running artistic director of Chanel, died aged 85.

- 21: Stanley Donen, US director of such beloved Hollywood classic as "Singin' in the Rain" (1952), was 94 when he died.

- 28: US-German composer and conductor Andre Previn, winner of 10 Grammys and four Oscars, died aged 89.

- March - - 4: US actor Luke Perry died after a stroke at the age of 52.

- 4: Frontman of British rave band The Prodigy, Keith Flint, was found dead aged 49.

- 29: Pioneering female French film director Agnes Varda passed away aged 90.

- April - - 17: Ex-Peruvian president Alan Garcia, 69, killed himself as the police were about to arrest him on bribery charges that he denied.

- May - - 13: Hollywood legend Doris Day died aged 97.

- 16: Ieoh Ming Pei, Chinese-American architect of iconic modern structures such as the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, was 102 years old when he passed away.

- 20: Austria's three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda died aged 70, eight months after a lung transplant.

- 22: British children's author and illustrator Judith Kerr died aged 95.

- June - - 1: Star Spanish football striker Jose Antonio Reyes, 35, was killed in a car crash.

- 15: Italian film-maker and opera director Franco Zeffirelli died aged 96.

- 17: Islamist Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, ousted in 2013 after one year of divisive rule, died in prison aged 67.

- 17: American heiress and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt passed away aged 95.

- July - - 6: Brazilian musician and songwriter Joao Gilberto, a pioneer of bossa nova, died aged 88.

- 16: South African singer Johnny Clegg died at 66 years old from cancer.

- 17: Andrea Camilleri, the Italian novelist who created Sicilian detective Montalbano, passed away aged 93.

- 22: Former Chinese premier Li Peng, a hardliner in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, died at 90.

- 25: The world's oldest president, Tunisian Beji Caid Essebsi, died aged 92, just ahead of the end of his first mandate.

- August - - 5: Author Toni Morrison, the first African-American to win the Nobel prize for Literature, died aged 88.

- 10: US financier Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was found dead in jail from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking girls for sex.

- 12: Ivory Coast singer DJ Arafat died in a motorbike crash aged 33.

- 16: US actor Peter Fonda, best known for "Easy Rider" (1969), died from lung cancer aged 79.

- September - - 3: German photographer Peter Lindbergh, credited with launching the careers of supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, died aged 74.

- 6: Zimbabwe's autocratic leader Robert Mugabe, ousted by the military in 2017 after 37 years in power, died aged 95.

- 9: Pioneering Swiss-born documentary photographer Robert Frank passed away at 94.

- 19: Tunisia's Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the first leader to be toppled in the 2011 Arab Spring, died in exile in Saudi Arabia aged 83.

- 26: Jacques Chirac, French president from 1995 to 2007, died aged 86.

- 30: Celebrated American opera singer Jessye Norman died in hospital aged 74.

- October - - 17: Alicia Alonso, Cuban ballet legend who taught well into her 90s, passed away at the age of 98.

- 17: US Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings died at 68 and was the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol building.

- 22: Belgian Paralympic champion Marieke Vervoort, suffering from a degenerative muscle disease, ended her life through euthanasia aged 40.

- 26: Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in his late 40s, blew himself up during a raid by US special forces in Syria.

- November - - 24: Clive James, the Australian broadcaster, writer, critic and poet, died aged 80 after a long battle with leukaemia.

- 30: One of the leading conductors to emerge from the former Soviet Union, Latvian Mariss Jansons, 76, died of cardiac arrest at his home in Saint Petersburg.

- December - - 8: Former US Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker passed away aged 92.

- 14: Danish-French actress Anna Karina, muse of New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard, died of cancer aged 79.

- 21: French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, died aged 86.

- 23: Algeria's military chief, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, died from a heart attack aged 79.

