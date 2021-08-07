UrduPoint.com

Noted NGO Urges India To End Rights Violations In Occupied Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Noted NGO urges India to end rights violations in occupied Kashmir

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A reputed Bangkok-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has called on India to end human rights violations in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, echoing growing global concerns over the "Domicile Rules", introduced last year, that have enabled non-Kashmiris to obtain permanent residency and jobs in the UN-recognized disputed region.

In a statement, issued on the second anniversary of India's illegal and unilateral actions, FORUM-ASIA exposed India's false mantra of development, stressing that "despite promises of prosperity from the Indian government, there has been no positive development in the conflict-ridden state of Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years." The statement highlights that "severe and prolonged restrictions on communication, arbitrary mass detentions of political leaders, denial of freedom of expression and access to information, targeting and reprisals against human rights defenders, as well as enactment of new laws including new Domicile Rules have further deteriorated human rights in Jammu and Kashmir".

The NGO has also reiterated its call on the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent international investigative mechanism, and urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to continue to monitor and regularly report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The public expression of concerns by FORUM-ASIA, a leading independent human rights organization, is another global indictment of India's intensified atrocities, being perpetrated against Kashmiri people with complete impunity during the last two years, according to diplomatic observers.

The Forum for Human Rights in Jammu & Kashmir, an Indian based civil society initiative, has also published a 78-pages report titled "Two years of Lockdown: Human Rights in Jammu & Kashmir" earlier this month, detailing various facets of India's grave violations of Kashmiri people's fundamental rights and freedoms. The report has called for accountability of these violations. The initiative is being led by former judges of Indian Supreme Court and a former Foreign Secretary, among other prominent personalities.

Earlier this year, in February 2021, a group of leading UN human rights experts warned the world community about the devastating human rights consequences of India's demographic engineering of the occupied territory. Last year, on 04 August 2020, 17 UN experts had issued an appeal for action, urging 'international community' to 'step up' and address the human rights situation in IIOJK, which, they said, is in 'free fall'.

Despite growing global censure and condemnation, India has adopted a policy of non-engagement and non-cooperation with UN human rights machinery and global civil society, it was pointed out.

India's continued denial of access to independent observers and monitors have raised red-flags among global human rights community that India was hiding its atrocities against Kashmiris behind an iron-curtain of the world's longest running military siege and communication blockade.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court World United Nations Condemnation Civil Society Jammu February August 2020 From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Ethiopia reports 584 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 584 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 China launches survey of fire safety in traditiona ..

China launches survey of fire safety in traditional villages

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 90 pct of posit ..

COVID-19 Delta variant detected in 90 pct of positive cases in Mexico City

2 minutes ago
 India reports 38,628 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 38,628 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Convicted Nawaz Sharif will have to face music: Ah ..

Convicted Nawaz Sharif will have to face music: Ahmad Jawad

2 minutes ago
 RTA opens new bridge at Nad Al Sheba interchange a ..

RTA opens new bridge at Nad Al Sheba interchange as part of Dubai-Al Ain Rd deve ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.