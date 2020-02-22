UrduPoint.com
Noted Stage Actor Nadeem Baral Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Noted stage actor Nadeem Baral passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Noted stage actor Nadeem Baral passed away on Friday after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

He was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in the morning where he passed away.

A large number of actors, social activists and relatives attended the funeral prayers of Nadeem Baral.

 He was laid to rest in Darbar Chhotay Mian Graveyard in Mughalpura.

He performed in many prominent stage plays in the country and aboard.

