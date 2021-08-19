UrduPoint.com

Nothing Indicated Afghan Collapse In 11 Days: Top US General

Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Nothing indicated Afghan collapse in 11 days: top US general

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pentagon's top general said Wednesday there had been nothing to predict the speed with which the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan as the US pulled out its forces.

"There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days," US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley told reporters.

"The Afghan security forces had the capacity and by that I mean they had the training, the size, the capability to defend their country. This comes down to an issue of will and leadership," he added.

