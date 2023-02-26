UrduPoint.com

Notification About Monitoring Committee On Austerity Drive Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Notification about monitoring committee on austerity drive issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A notification regarding the constitution of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the austerity measures was issued on the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The committee included Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information and Technology and Telecommunication Syed Ameen ul Haque, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarrar, Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, PM's advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Minister of State for Power Division Hashim Notezai, a press release of the PM Office Media Wing on Sunday said.

The committee would review the implementation of the decisions taken during the Federal cabinet meeting of February 22.

The principal accounting officer of each ministry, division and department would submit recommendations before the committee, by February 27, regarding the implementation of these decisions.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Education Ishaq Dar Qamar Zaman Kaira Tariq Bashir Gilgit Baltistan February Sunday Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

32 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

44 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.