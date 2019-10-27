UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notorious Australian Serial Killer Ivan Milat Dies

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Notorious Australian serial killer Ivan Milat dies

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Australia's most notorious serial killer Ivan Milat, whose murder of seven young backpackers in the 1990s terrified the country, has died in hospital, officials said Sunday.

Milat was serving consecutive life sentences for the brutal killing spree took place near Sydney between 1989 and 1992.

A spokeswoman for Corrective Services New South Wales said in a statement that the 74-year-old died at Long Bay Hospital at 4:07 am on Sunday.

He was diagnosed with terminal stomach and oesophagus cancer in May and had been in hospital to receive pain relief since October 11, according to national broadcaster ABC.

His seven confirmed victims were Britons Caroline Clarke, 21, and Joanne Walters, 22, Australians James Gibson and Deborah Everist, both 19, and German backpackers Simone Schmidl, 21, Anja Habschied, 20, and Gabor Neugebauer, 21.

In each case, he had offered the young hitchhikers a lift, stabbed or shot them in thrill killings and buried the bodies in shallow graves in a forest in the NSW southern highlands.

Milat was arrested in 1994 following one of Australia's biggest police investigations, which was sparked by the discovery of the bodies in 1992 and 1993.

He was convicted of the murders in 1996, as well as of the abduction of another traveller who escaped, but denied having a role in the crimes.

Milat was also a major suspect in the murders of three other women who went missing in the state's Hunter region a decade before he began the killings for which he was jailed.

Leanne Beth Goodall, Robyn Elizabeth Hickie and Amanda Therese Robinson disappeared in 1978 and 1979. Their bodies were never found.

Milat admitted that he had worked as a roadman in the area during the late 1970s but denied involvement in the three murders.

Australia is a popular destination for young backpackers, with more than 600,000 touring the country every year.

Related Topics

Murder Police Australia German Died Young Sydney Wales May October Women Sunday Cancer

Recent Stories

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

7 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

8 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

8 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

8 hours ago

Govt, opposition reach an agreement over venue of ..

8 hours ago

Kashmir's occupation by India tragic chapter of hi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.