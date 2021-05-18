UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notre-Dame's Square Closed Over Lead Pollution Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Notre-Dame's square closed over lead pollution risks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The square in front of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has been closed to the public after tests again revealed high concentrations of toxic lead particles, the Paris police department said Tuesday.

The fire that ravaged the 13th-century monument two years ago melted some 300 tonnes of lead panelling in the roof, spewing the metal across large swathes of the city.

Exposure risks prompted authorities to forbid access to several areas and even some schools during extensive clean-up operations, with blood tests urged for children and pregnant women.

The square was reopened a few weeks after the fire, with officials promising regular testing of the site.

"results from the most recent tests showed lead dust concentrations higher than the normal levels for Paris at certain points in the square," the police department said in a statement.

It will reopen after a new cleaning operation and "all readings are back to sufficiently low levels", it said.

While the spire collapsed and much of the roof was destroyed on the evening of April 15, 2019, the efforts of firefighters ensured the great medieval edifice survived the blaze.

But the lead risks delayed work on clearing debris and launching the restoration effort for the gothic landmark, which President Emmanuel Macron wants open for visitors in time for Paris's hosting of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, but they have said an accident, possibly caused by a short circuit or discarded cigarette butt, remains the most likely explanation.

alh/js/jh/jv

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Paris Lead SITE April Women 2019 Olympics Church All From Blood

Recent Stories

Huawei HarmonyOS, a unique Operating System

22 seconds ago

PSL-6: PCB is concerns over delay in response from ..

8 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI ..

35 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

43 minutes ago

SDF Still Holds 5,000 Foreign Terrorist Fighters B ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.