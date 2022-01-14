Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

But the 34-year-old, who boasts a record-equalling 20 Grand Slams -- the same number as his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- never fails to divide as well as unite.

His staggering achievements on court have often been overshadowed by blunders and mis-steps off it.

The latest and most controversial -- sparked by his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid -- culminated Friday in the Australian government cancelling his visa for a second time, three days before the Australian Open.

Defending champion and world number one Djokovic flew into Melbourne last week claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on December 16.

The exemption sparked fury among Australians -- who have endured Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions for two years -- and his visa was cancelled, landing him in an immigration centre, before a court overturned that.

But the government has now torn up Djokovic's visa for a second time and he faces deportation.