Novak Djokovic Factfile

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Factfile on Novak Djokovic who on Sunday won a third French Open and record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title: Name: Novak Djokovic date of birth: May 22, 1987 Place of birth: Belgrade Professional debut: 2003 Career earnings: $169,791,880 Highest ranking: 1 (388 weeks in total from Monday) Career honours Total ATP titles: 94 Grand Slams: 23 Australian Open (10) -- 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 French Open (3) -- 2016, 2021, 2023 Wimbledon (7) -- 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 US Open (3) -- 2011, 2015, 2018 ATP Tour Finals (6) -- 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022Davis Cup (1) -- 2010Year ending world number one (7) -- 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021

