Novak Djokovic into Australian Open Round 3 as Ons Jabeur ousted

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Australian Open frequenter Novak Djokovic qualified for the third round in the competition after the Serbian tennis superstar beat his French opponent Enzo Couacaud in a four-set match Thursday.

Djokovic, the Australian Open's record-holder in men's singles with nine titles, won against Couacaud with sets of 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-0 in a Round 2 match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian superstar will next face Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov.

Meanwhile, the UK's Andy Murray survived in a thrilling five-set match Thursday against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at Margaret Court Arena.

The Murray vs. Kokkinakis match lasted for five hours and 45 minutes.

Murray won the clash with sets of 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 7-5. He will face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the third round.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 in women's singles Ons Jabeur from Tunisia was eliminated in Round 2 in Melbourne.

Czech player Marketa Vondrousova beat Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 to meet her compatriot Linda Fruhvirtova in the third round.

The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open will run through Jan. 29.