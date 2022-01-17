UrduPoint.com

Novak Djokovic Return To Serbia After Being Deported From Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Novak Djokovic return to Serbia after being deported from Australia

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on Monday returned to Serbia after being deported from Australia.

Djokovic, the top men's tennis player, on Jan. 4 was given a medical exemption from being vaccinated for the coronavirus by Australian authorities to travel to the country to defend his Australian Open title and chase a record 21st Grand Slam win.

However, he was detained by immigration authorities when he arrived in Melbourne on Jan. 6.Djokovic filed an appeal against the move and a court ordered his release on Jan. 10, but the Serbian athlete was detained again on Saturday after Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to cancel his visa.Later, he was banned from entering Australia for three years after his visa cancellation was upheld by three Federal Court judges on Sunday.

However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday that Djokovic could be allowed to enter the country sooner under appropriate conditions.

While the ban is for three years, there is the possibility of him returning in the right circumstances, which would be examined at the time, the prime minister told Australian radio station Channel Nine.

Australia mandates all players be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to compete in the year's first major tennis tournament.Djokovic has won the Australian Open in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021.The 2022 Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, will be held in Melbourne between Jan. 17-30.

Related Topics

Tennis Prime Minister Australia Melbourne Serbia Visa Sunday 2016 2015 2019 2020 Australian Open All From Top Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites cat ..

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

2 minutes ago
 Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Bo ..

Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Border Wall Construction - Secur ..

2 minutes ago
 Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on roa ..

Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on road safety

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

5 minutes ago
 2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

5 minutes ago
 Two bodies found from canal

Two bodies found from canal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.