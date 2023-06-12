Novak Djokovic v Casper Ruud in French Open final: What they said

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Key quotes after Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 to win a third French Open and record 23rd men's Grand Slam title on Sunday: "I am beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams." -- Novak Djokovic "It's not a coincidence I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris. This tournament has always been the hardest for me to win." -- Djokovic again "I was a seven-year-old dreaming that I could win Wimbledon and become number one in the world one day. I'm beyond grateful and blessed to be standing here with so many incredible achievements." -- Djokovic "Another day, another record for you. Another day you rewrite tennis history once again. It's tough to explain how incredible it is and how good you are, and how much of an inspiration you are to people around the world.

" -- Casper Ruud, runner-up at the French Open for the second year in a row "Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it Enjoy it with your family and team!" -- Rafael Nadal who had been level on 22 majors with Djokovic.

"Congratulations on winning 23 majors @DjokerNole and cementing your legacy in another command performance at Roland Garros. Your skill and unwavering mental fortitude on all surfaces is astonishing. Kudos to Casper Ruud, who valiantly pushed this great champion all the way."-- Rod Laver, the last man to win a Calendar Grand Slam in 1969