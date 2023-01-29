Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Titles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM
Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open for a 10th time on Sunday to equal Spanish great Rafael Nadal's record 22 Grand Slam titles. Here is how the Serb reached the milestone: Australian Open: (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023) Wimbledon: (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022)US Open: (2011, 2015, 2018)French Open: (2016, 2021)