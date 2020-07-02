UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novartis Pays Over $700m To Settle US Kickbacks Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Novartis pays over $700m to settle US kickbacks case

Geneva, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis will pay some $729 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Washington accusing it of paying kickbacks to doctors, among other allegations.

The company's chief executive Vas Narasimhan described the settlements as "an important milestone on our journey to build trust with society".

"Today's settlements are consistent with Novartis commitment to resolve and learn from legacy compliance matters," he said in a statement.

One part of the settlement was related to the company's use of three foundations to funnel payments to cover costs for patients taking its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya and kidney cancer drug Afinitor.

The company agreed to pay over $51 million to settle this part of case.

And it agreed to dish out another $678 million to the US and some US states to put an end to allegations it bribed doctors to prescribe the company's medication.

"Through this settlement and others, the government has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that drug companies do not use kickbacks to influence the drugs prescribed by doctors or purchased by patients," Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said Wednesday.

Related Topics

Drugs Washington Company Cancer From Government Million

Recent Stories

Exports showing progress due to product diversific ..

14 seconds ago

CCoP directs to appoint FA for Roosevelt Hotel New ..

16 seconds ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan achives major m ..

17 seconds ago

Iran reports 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, 232,863 in ..

19 seconds ago

First Diamond League meet of 2020 season in Monaco ..

23 seconds ago

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.