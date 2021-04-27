UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novartis Profits Slide In Q1 On Weak Generic Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Novartis profits slide in Q1 on weak generic drugs

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Swiss pharma giant Novartis on Tuesday reported falling profits in the first quarter as its generic medicines unit Sandoz proved a drag on earnings.

At $2 billion (1.7 billion Euros), the bottom line fell 5.0 percent year-on-year in January-March, even as revenues grew 1.0 percent, to $12.4 billion, the group said in a statement.

Driven by flagship drugs like heart medication Entresto, sales were up even in a tough comparison with last year's first quarter, when doctors, hospitals and patients stocked up as the first coronavirus lockdowns came into effect in much of the world.

But falling prices for generics "due to increasing competition" as well as the comparison with the early 2020 stocking-up effect drove currency-adjusted revenues at the Sandoz division down 13 percent.

This year also brought a "historically weak cough and cold season" undermining first-quarter demand, Novartis said.

Nevertheless, "we expect Sandoz performance to stabilise, in the near-term, after a challenging quarter," chief executive Vas Narasimhan said in the statement.

He added that he was confident for the group's outlook as "growth drivers and launches continued their strong momentum".

Novartis stuck to its forecasts of low- to mid-single-digit growth in currency-adjusted sales.

Related Topics

World Drugs 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate South African President o ..

44 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sierra Leone ..

44 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy brings CompTIA to Pakistan, expands o ..

49 minutes ago

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

55 minutes ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.