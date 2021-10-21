Novartis signs new deal to help produce Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis said Thursday it has signed a new agreement to farm out some of its production facilities and help manufacture much-needed doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Novartis has been using its factory in Stein in Switzerland to produce more than 50 million doses this year of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine developed by German startup BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is one of a handful that have been approved around the world in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.