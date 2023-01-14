(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Freedom was short-lived for Nova, a clouded leopard who escaped her enclosure at the Dallas zoo... only to be discovered hours later on Friday near her usual habitat.

Although she did not venture far, her escapade resulted in the zoo's closure as police officers carried out a search, including using drones equipped with infrared capability to scour the treetops.

The zoo said on Twitter it was "thrilled to report" it had located Nova "on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon.""She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 pm (2315 GMT)," it said.