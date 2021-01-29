UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novavax Covid Vaccine Highly Effective, But Not Against S.Africa Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective, but not against S.Africa variant

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :US biotech firm Novavax said Thursday its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3 percent efficacy in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain.

But the positive news was offset by results that showed it was much less effective against a highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa that is spreading quickly around the world.

The company said it would immediately begin developing a new vaccine targeting this variant.

"NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis," said the company's president and CEO Stanley Erck, using Novavax's name for the vaccine.

The British trial involved 15,000 people age 18 to 84, including 27 percent who were over the age of 65.

The first interim analysis was based on 62 cases, of which 56 cases of Covid-19 were observed in the placebo group versus six cases among people who received NVX-CoV2373.

The company's preliminary analysis indicated the variant first identified in Britain, B.1.1.7, was detected in more than 50 percent of the confirmed cases.

Efficacy by strain was calculated at 95.6 percent against the original Covid strain, and 85.6 percent against B.1.1.7.

"These are spectacular results, and we are very pleased to have helped Novavax with the development of this vaccine," said Clive Dix, chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, according to a statement.

But the efficacy was much lower in a small trial conducted in South Africa.

This study enrolled just over 4,400 patients from September to mid-January, during which time the B.1.351 variant, which contains critical mutations along the virus' spike protein, was spreading rapidly through the country.

Overall efficacy was 49.4 percent in this trial, but the figure rose to 60 percent among the 94 percent of trial participants who were HIV-negative.

Novavax said it began working on new vaccines against emerging strains in early January and expects to select ideal candidates in the coming days, then begin clinical testing in the second quarter of the year.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use mRNA technology, the Novavax shot injects pieces of the coronavirus into humans in order to evoke an immune response.

Related Topics

World Technology Company Stanley United Kingdom South Africa January September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

10 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

8 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

8 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

8 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.