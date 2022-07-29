UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Novaya Gazeta newspaper and website under threat in Russia

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Russia's communications regulator has demanded that the website and print edition of top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta be stripped of its licence, the media outlet said Thursday.

Novaya Gazeta, whose chief editor last year won the Nobel Peace prize, suspended publication in late March until the end of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

The announcement was made after the newspaper received two warnings over alleged violations from the state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor.

The temporary suspension was designed to save the publication from shutdown amid draconian laws that have essentially banned any criticism of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Chief editor Dmitry Muratov said at the time the formal warnings were payback for Novaya Gazeta's coverage of the offensive and its efforts to estimate "losses and destruction", both in Russia and Ukraine.

On Thursday, Novaya Gazeta said that Roskomnadzor went to court demanding that the media licence of the newspaper's website be cancelled.

The newspaper said it did not know why such a request had been made now.

"Is this politics? And what is not politics now?" it said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor, quoted by TASS, also said on Thursday that it had requested the revocation of the distribution licence of Novaya Gazeta's print edition.

The media outlet said it would fight for its rights in court.

"We are not saying goodbye," the newspaper said.

A number of exiled Novaya Gazeta journalists in May launched a new newspaper -- called Novaya Gazeta.Europe.

This month Novaya Gazeta also launched a magazine, but Russian authorities soon blocked its website.

All main independent media outlets including radio station, Echo of Moscow, and channel Dozhd tv have been shut down in Russia or suspended their operations in the country.

Novaya Gazeta has paid a heavy price for its independent stance and investigative coverage.

Since 2000, six of its journalists and contributors have been killed in connection with their work, including top investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya.

