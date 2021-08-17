Now is the time to stand as one', UN chief tells UNSC meeting on Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Monday has called for international unity on Afghanistan to ensure that human rights are upheld, humanitarian aid continues and the war-torn country does not again become a platform for terrorism.

"The following days will be pivotal", the UN chief said in a briefing to the UN Security Council's meeting on Afghanistan.

"The world is watching. We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan".

The Secretary-General noted that the international community is following the developments in Afghanistan "with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead." After seizing large swaths of territory in recent months, the Taliban on Sunday took control of the capital, Kabul, home to some six million people.

President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and some desperate residents have been scrambling to the airport to get flights out Kabul.

"At this grave hour, I urge all parties, especially the Taliban, to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and to ensure that humanitarian needs can be met," Guterres said.

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented the defunct government of Ashraf Ghani as Ambassador to the UN, was invited by the Indian Presidency of UNSC to address the Council , a move that Pakistan later questioned.

Isaczai spoke of the fear that has gripped Kabul; people displaced from other provinces had flocked to the capital, viewed as the last refuge in the country.

"Kabul residents are reporting that Taliban have already started house to house searches in some neighborhoods in Kabul, registering Names and looking for people in their target list", Isaczai claimed.

The Secretary-General highlighted the need to protect civilians and allow humanitarian access. He urged nations to show willingness to receive Afghan refugees, and to halt any deportations.

"Now is the time to stand as one," he said.

The UN chief called for the international community to "speak with one voice" to uphold human rights, and voiced particular concern over mounting violations against women and girls. "It is essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected," he stressed.

"They are looking to the international community for support — the same international community that assured them that opportunities would be expanded, education would be guaranteed, freedoms would spread and rights would be secured." International unity will also be critical to ensuring Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations, he continued.

"I appeal to the Security Council and the international community as a whole to stand together, to work together and act together, and use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to guarantee that basic human rights will be respected," said Mr. Guterres? "Regardless of who holds power, these two fundamental principles in which our world has such a deep and abiding interest must be upheld." The Secretary-General underlined the UN's commitment to supporting Afghanistan. Staff and offices remain in areas that have come under Taliban control, and most personnel and premises have been respected, he reported.

As roughly half of all Afghans, or some 18 million people, depend on humanitarian aid, it is essential that basic services continue to be provided, he added.

"In a statement issued yesterday, the Taliban said that they would work with existing institutions," Guterres told Council member. "It is crucial that civil servant salaries continue to be paid, infrastructure is maintained, airports are reopened, and health and education services continue."???