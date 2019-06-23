NSW crush Queensland and send State of Origin to decider

(@FahadShabbir)

Perth, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Tom Trbojevic bagged a hat trick as a rampaging New South Wales sent the fiercely-contested State of Origin rugby league series into a decider Sunday by overpowering a lacklustre Queensland 38-6.

The Blues were a class above in neutral venue Perth as they levelled the inter-state showdown 1-1 after Queensland put themselves in pole position with a pulsating 18-14 win at Brisbane earlier this month.

One of Australia's biggest sporting rivalries now heads to a third and final game in Sydney on July 10.

NSW clinched a first Origin series since 2014 last year and are now targeting a first back-to-back series triumph since 2005, while the Maroons are looking to seal a 12th title in 14 years.

"We were very disappointed (in game one) and we knew we had to be up for the full 80 minutes," said Blues skipper Boyd Cordner.

"In Origin when you get the momentum you need to hang onto it and I thought our kick-chase was outstanding. Our focus is now game three in Sydney." Queensland coach Kevin Walters only rated their Brisbane performance a "six out of 10" and said before Sunday's game his side had plenty of room for improvement.

But it was Brad Fittler's men who stepped up in front almost 60,000 fans at Optus Stadium as Perth hosted an Origin game for the first time.

Fittler swung the axe after the Brisbane defeat, and his new-look team began at a cracking pace.

The athletic Trbojevic put them on the scoreboard first, outjumping Kalyn Ponga to collect a high ball on the try line to dot down after eight minutes, with Nathan Cleary kicking the conversion.

Queensland were disorganised but managed to haul themselves back courtesy of a penalty try after Jack Wighton was called for interference on Will Chambers as he chased a grubber kick.

But the mini revival didn't last, with NSW's Tyson Frizell -- playing his 10th straight Origin game -- crashing over for a try minutes later as rain began pounding down.

The Blues had another try disallowed for a forward pass, but they were on a roll and stretched their lead after a blazing run by fullback James Tedesco who offloaded for Trbojevic to get his second and send them to the break 18-6 in front.

Two James Maloney penalties in the second stanza increased their lead before Trbojevic grabbed his third try after some fine backline play -- the Blues' first State of Origin hat-trick since 2005.

It was becoming embarrassing for an error-ridden Queensland with Josh Addo-Carr falling on a grubber kick for another try before getting his second with five minutes left as NSW completed the rout.