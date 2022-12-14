Nuclear fusion: harnessing the power of the stars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :US researchers have finally surpassed an important milestone for nuclear fusion technology: getting more energy out than was put in.

The US Department of Energy announced on Tuesday that it had made a historic breakthrough with what some consider to be the energy of the future.

Here is an update on how nuclear fusion -- which produces no greenhouse gases and leaves little waste -- works, what projects are underway and estimates on when they could be completed: - Energy of the stars - Fusion differs from fission, the technique currently used in nuclear power plants, by fusing two atomic nuclei instead of splitting one.

In fact, fusion is the process that powers the sun.

Two light hydrogen atoms, when they collide at very high speeds, fuse together into one heavier element, helium, releasing energy in the process.

"Controlling the power source of the stars is the greatest technological challenge humanity has ever undertaken," tweeted physicist Arthur Turrell, author of "The Star Builders."