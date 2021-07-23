(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron embarks Saturday on his first official trip to France's overseas territory of French Polynesia to discuss its strategic role, the legacy of nuclear tests and the existential risk of rising seas due to global warming.

The trip is a chance for Macron to highlight the extent of France's global footprint through its overseas territories, which extend from the Pacific to the Caribbean to Latin America and the Indian Ocean.

The Pacific, where France also holds the territory of New Caledonia despite two unsuccessful independence referendums in recent years, is of particular strategic importance due to the rising power of China.

But for many, the legacy of nuclear testing is a key issue.

Residents in the south Pacific islands are hoping Macron confirms compensation for radiation victims following decades of nuclear testing as France pursued its atomic sovereignty.

The tests remain a source of deep resentment in French Polynesia, where they are seen as evidence of racist colonial attitudes that disregarded the lives of islanders.

Officials denied any cover-up of radiation exposure at a meeting with delegates from the semi-autonomous territory earlier this month, led by its president, Edouard Fritch.

The meeting came after the investigative website Disclose, citing declassified French military documents on the nearly 200 tests, reported in March that the impact from the fallout was far more extensive than authorities let on.

Only a few dozen civilians have been compensated for radiation exposure since the tests ended in 1996, Disclose said.

"During this visit the president intends to establish a strong and transparent dialogue by encouraging several concrete steps, on the history with the opening of state archives as well as individual compensation," said an French presidential official, who asked not to be named.