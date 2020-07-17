Nuclear testing legacy is 'cruelest' environmental injustice, warns UN rights expert

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A United Nations human rights expert Thursday called on governments worldwide to redouble their efforts for global nuclear disarmament as the hazards of nuclear testing continue to affect the lives of many innocent victims.

While appealing to governments to get rid of weapons of mass destruction, the UN Special Rapporteur on toxics, Baskut Tuncak, said that the Trinity tests in New Mexico on 16 July 1945, were the prelude to "two horrific explosions suffered by (the) innocent people of Japan", during the Second World War.

They were also followed by the detonation of hundreds of nuclear bombs over vulnerable communities in the Pacific, and the disposal of radioactive waste on lands and territories of indigenous peoples.

This had created a legacy of nuclear testing that "is one of the cruelest examples of environmental injustice witnessed" in "what should be a peaceful island paradise", said Tuncak, who reports to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

From 1946-58, 67 nuclear bombs were detonated on the Marshall Islands, he said, the equivalent of more than 1.5 "Hiroshima-sized explosions every day for 12 years".

Communities "have suffered unimaginably" from radioactive contamination and this continues today "with a legacy of contamination, illness and anguish", the expert insisted.

Twin environmental disasters made matters worse, he added, referring to climate change-induced sea level rise and nuclear waste concentrated in a radioactive "tomb".

Similarly, in French Polynesia, over 200 nuclear tests were conducted over a 30-year period from 1966 to 1996, subjecting inhabitants to associated health and environmental damage, the Special Rapporteur said.

From Greenland to the indigenous territories of the United States, he warned that people continued to suffer from the nuclear testing era.