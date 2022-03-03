Nuclear threat over Ukraine shows 'all of humanity' at risk: UN

Geneva, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The UN human rights chief slammed Thursday Russia's attack on Ukraine, warning of a "massive impact" on the rights of millions, and cautioning that heightened nuclear threat levels showed all of humanity was at risk.

"Elevated threat levels for nuclear weapons underline the gravity of the risks to all of humanity," Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council, as it began an urgent debate on violations committed in the conflict.