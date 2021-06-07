Nuclear weapons spending swelled $1.4 bn amid pandemic: report

Geneva, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Even as the pandemic raged and economies around the world were devastated, nuclear-armed countries last year increased spending on atomic weapon arsenals by 1.4 billion Dollars, campaigners said Monday.

In a fresh report, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) detailed how the world's nine nuclear-armed states continued to swell their spending on such weapons.

"While hospital beds filled up with patients, doctors and nurses worked over hours and basic medical supplies ran scarce, nine countries found they had more than $72 billion on hand for their weapons of mass destruction," the report said.

This represented a 1.4-billion-dollar (1.2-billion-euro) increase over 2019 spending, said ICAN, which won the 2017 Nobel Peace prize.

The United States spent more than half of the total amount, at $37.4 billion, accounting for roughly five percent of its total military spending last year, according to the report.

China was believed to have spent some $10 billion, and Russia $8.0 billion, according to ICAN's estimates.