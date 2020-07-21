UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nucleic Acid Test Certificate Required For Travelers To Chinese Mainland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Nucleic acid test certificate required for travelers to Chinese mainland

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :China on Tuesday announced that all the travelers arriving in the mainland should hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate no older than five days before boarding.

"Chinese embassies will earnestly evaluate the nucleic acid testing capacities of the countries they are located in, with specific measures to be announced at a later time based on sufficient communications with those countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing held here.

The measure acts as part of the country's efforts to contain the spread of the global pandemic.

The Chinese nationals boarding a flight home can upload negative nucleic acid test results via a health mini-program on WeChat, the most used social media platform run by China's tech giant Tencent Group, according to a statement jointly issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign nationals need to apply for health certification from Chinese embassies and consulates and provide negative nucleic acid test results, the statement reads.

Relevant airlines are responsible for checking inbound passengers' health codes or certifications, and those without the necessary documents will not be permitted to board planes departing for China, the statement says.

The move aims to boost and guarantee cross-border flows of people, benefit resumption of manufacturing and businesses as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The latest data from the CAAC shows that Chinese airlines transported 140,000 passengers on international flights in June, 2.3 percent of the passenger volume compared with the same month last year.

Related Topics

China Social Media Same June All From

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

2 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

18 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.