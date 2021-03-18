UrduPoint.com
Nuebel Replaces Neuer For Bayern, Lazio Rest Immobile

Thu 18th March 2021

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Holders Bayern Munich started with reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Lazio on Wednesday, with club captain Manuel Neuer sidelined by a cold.

Nuebel was given only his third start this season, with Bayern holding a 4-1 lead from the first leg.

The club world champions, who are bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the ninth time in 10 years, were also missing winger Kingsley Coman, who failed to recover from a leg injury.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi pulled a surprise with top-scorer Ciro Immobile rested and Vedat Muriqi starting up front alongside Joaquin Correa.

In midfield, Argentine Gonzalo Escalante started ahead of Brazilian Lucas Leiva while Adam Mursuic was deployed in a back three.

Algeria international Mohamed Fares and Italy's Manuel Lazzari started as the wing-backs.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1) Alexander Nuebel; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Thomas Mueller (capt), Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Lazio (3-5-2) Pepe Reina; Adam Marusic, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu; Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (capt), Gonzalo Escalante, Luis Alberto, Mohamed Fares; Joaquin Correa, Vedat MuriqiCoach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

