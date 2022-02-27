UrduPoint.com

Nufer Pulls Off Major Shock In World Cup Downhill

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Nufer pulls off major shock in World Cup downhill

CransMontana, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Swiss skier Priska Nufer pulled off a major surprise on Sunday winning the women's World Cup downhill race at Crans Montana for her first success at this level.

The 30-year-old edged out Saturday's downhill winner Ester Ledecka by 0.11sec with Olympic downhill silver medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy 0.23sec off the pace.

Nufer had never before even finished in the first three although she showed she was in good form by finishing fourth in Saturday's race -- which prior to Sunday's run was her best ever finish.

Goggia, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion, extended her lead in the World Cup downhill standings to 75 points over Nufer's compatriot and Olympic champion in the discipline Corinne Suter, who finished fourth on Sunday.

Goggia is in a strong position with just one downhill to come on March 16 where the 29-year-old can afford to finish as low as 10th to retain her title.

Slovakia's reigning overall World Cup champion Petra Vlhova took advantage of the absence of Mikaela Shiffrin to draw level on points with her in the race for this year's crown.

Vlhova -- who finished 16th in the downhill -- has a slight edge due to having five wins to Shiffrin's four this term.

The duo will battle it out for the title in the eight remaining races including next weekend's super-G and giant slalom in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide.

>