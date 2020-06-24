UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nuggets Center Jokic Reportedly Positive For Coronavirus In Serbia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Nuggets center Jokic reportedly positive for coronavirus in Serbia

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently back in Serbia, the Denver Post reported Tuesday as the NBA begins ramping up preparations for a resumption of play.

The Nuggets declined to comment, citing medical privacy.

With the NBA planning to resume play after a coronavirus hiatus that began on March 11, players were to be back in their teams' market on June 22, with overseas players due back on June 15.

The Post reported Jokic was granted an exception to stay longer, but tested positive and has begun his quarantine.

Eight days ago Jokic was in Belgrade for an exhibition basketball game. One of the players who participated in the game, and was later seen in close proximity to Jokic, tested positive soon after, the Post reported.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was also sitting next to Jokic at the event, announced on Tuesday he had tested positive.

The NBA is planning to resume play on July 30 in a controlled environment at the sports complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

ESPN reported Tuesday that teams had begun testing players for COVID-19 as part of the preparations to resume the season.

The league plans to have 22 teams, 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference, to start play with a chance to reach the championship final.

Most teams will conduct early preparations at their home facilities, but the reigning champion Toronto Raptors are working out at Florida Gulf Coast University -- where they are following NBA guidelines that allow individual players to work out in a controlled atmosphere until group workouts are permitted once teams report to Disney World.

The Arizona Republic newspaper reported Tuesday that two players from the Phoenix Suns have tested positive, leading the team to temporarily close its training facilities.

Related Topics

World Sports Toronto Belgrade Orlando Phoenix Denver Florida Serbia March June July Market Post Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

7 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

7 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

7 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

8 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.