Nuggets Punish Sluggish Sixers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Nuggets punish sluggish Sixers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Jamal Murray scored 30 points as the Denver Nuggets put on a show for returning fans on Tuesday with a 104-95 defeat of the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

Murray's haul included five-of-11 three-pointers in a one-sided victory for the Nuggets, who roared into a 44-22 first quarter lead at Denver's Ball Arena and never looked back.

Murray added six rebounds, four assists and three steals while Nikola Jokic delivered a towering all-round display, with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points with 12 rebounds while Paul Millsap (10 points) also chipped in with a double-digit performance off the bench.

Denver's third straight victory, which followed wins over the in-form Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and the New Orleans Pelicans last week, leaves them in fifth place in the Western Conference with 29 wins and one loss.

The game was watched by a crowd of just over 4,000 fans, mostly frontline workers and first responders. It was the first time fans have attended a Nuggets game since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted last year.

In on-court remarks following the win, Murray said the support had swept Denver to Tuesday's victory.

"We missed you guys so much," he told the crowd. "You guys bring a whole different energy to the game. Every time the fans are in the building it gets to me, I get a little excited.

"When we're into it and the crowd's into it, we're a hard team to beat. We haven't had a home court advantage in over a year."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

