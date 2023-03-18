BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) --:The number of stock market investors in China rose by more than 1.67 million in February, industrial data showed.

The figure soared 98.48 percent from the previous month, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

By the end of last month, the number of investors in China's securities market exceeded 214.65 million, the data showed.