Number Of Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Passes 150,000: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 150,000 on Saturday driven by a spike in infections in Italy, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

Italy announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday, bringing the global total to 151,797, with 5,764 deaths across 137 countries and territories.

Italy, the worst-hit country outside of China where the outbreak began in December, has now registered a total of 21,157 cases and 1,441 deaths.

