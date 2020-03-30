Number of coronavirus suspects tested positive rose to 6 in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Health Authorities on Sunday said the number of COVID-19 tested positive patients rose to six in the State. Three of them belong to Mirpur district, two from Bhimbher district and one from Palandri district.

The fresh four cases tested positive by the NIH lab Islamabad included 75-year-old Muhammad Bashir s/o Muhammad Abdullah and 50-year old Mrs. Saeeda BiBi both residents of Dasayal Bangreela of Chatti Dhairi village of Mirpur district. Rest of the two fresh cases included 47 years old Nasreen Begam wife of Muhammad Sagheer and Zahid Pervein (40) wife of Munir Ahmed , both residents of Ghazi Garh village of Bhimbher district, Commissioner Mirpur Division, Chaudhry Raqeeb, an official statement issued here late Sunday said.

Divisional Commissioner, Chaudhary Muhammad Raqeeb said two other suspects were tested positive earlier, included Liaqat ur Rehman, son of Said Akber Khan, r/o Danna Gurha of Palandi district and Zaheer Bashir s/o Bashir Ahmed, r/o Dasayal Bangreela of Jhatti Dhairi village of Mirpur district.

Quoting the preliminary investigations into the history of the cases detected positive, Raqeeb said two of the earlier tested-positive cases admitted in Mirpur Quarantine center.

"Whereas two of the above fresh cases tested positive belonging to Bhimber district had reportedly attended funeral of a family member at Sarai Alamgeer town of adjoining Jhelum district, which was also attended by one of their family members recently landing from Spain", Raqeeb said.

A total of 105 suspects of coronavirus were registered with the State Health Authorities in AJK of which 78 were tested and 72 of them were tested negative. results of 27 of the cases are awaited from NIH Islamabad as it was likely to reach within next one of two days, the State Health Authorities said.

Four of the patients tested negative have been admitted in AIMS Hospital Muzaffarabad, one identical negative case admitted in DHQ Neelam valley, two negative cases in DHQ Hospital Bagh, one in Mirpur, Bagh, Havaili and Palandri DHQ Hospitals.

The State Health authorities have asserted that fully furnished isolation wards have been set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Div. Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber, Kotli and New City Mirpur.