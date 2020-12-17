UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reach 50,202 In Afghanistan With 232 New Infections

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Number of COVID-19 cases reach 50,202 in Afghanistan with 232 new infections

KABUL, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 232 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 50,202, including 8,848 active cases.

A total of 1,647 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 232 were positive in 20 provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

Fifteen patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 2,032 since February, the statement added.

Thirty-eight new recoveries were recorded since early Wednesday.

Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections could be much higher than the official figures, as scores of patients did not visit hospitals and there was no system to register them.

