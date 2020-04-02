Number of COVIDE-19 suspects tested positive in AJK rises to 9:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 02 (APP):The number of COVID-19 suspects tested positive in AJK has increased to nine, official sources said.

This was disclosed in a high level meeting chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan held in the State's metropolis on Wednesday.

Three of the suspects tested positive belonged to Mirpur district, four from Bhimbher district and two from Sudhanoti district.

The meeting was informed that one of the nine patients detected positive is in serious condition.

A total of 188 cases have so far been registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir so far and all of them have been admitted in Quarantine centers at various locations in AJK for treatment, the meeting was informed.

The testing lab equipment has reached at Rawalakot DHQ hospital for installation on Thursday – April 2, health authorities told the house.

At the same time, the AJK government has announced the new schedule of the shops of the necessaities of life including food items and medical stores.

According to the new schedule, the shops of edibles and the medical stories will remain open from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm daily in all AJK cities and towns.

Unveiling the updated situation of the pandemic in Mirpur division, District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain disclosed that a total of 62 cases including 52 from Mirpur district and 10 from adjoining Bhimbher district were tested . "Of these all 52 belonging to Mirpur district were tested negative. Whereas 2 out of 10 belonging to Bhimbher district were tested positive, he said adding that the number of those tested positive belonging to Bhimbher district has risen to four so far.

The DHO said that a total of 103 cases, belonging to Mirpur district, were sent to NIH for test. Of these results of 77 have reached so far. Four of them were tested positive and the results of rest of 25 cases are awaited, he added.