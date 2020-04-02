UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVIDE-19 Suspects Tested Positive In AJK Rises To 9:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Number of COVIDE-19 suspects tested positive in AJK rises to 9:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 02 (APP):The number of COVID-19 suspects tested positive in AJK has increased to nine, official sources said.

This was disclosed in a high level meeting chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan held in the State's metropolis on Wednesday.

Three of the suspects tested positive belonged to Mirpur district, four from Bhimbher district and two from Sudhanoti district.

The meeting was informed that one of the nine patients detected positive is in serious condition.

A total of 188 cases have so far been registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir so far and all of them have been admitted in Quarantine centers at various locations in AJK for treatment, the meeting was informed.

The testing lab equipment has reached at Rawalakot DHQ hospital for installation on Thursday – April 2, health authorities told the house.

At the same time, the AJK government has announced the new schedule of the shops of the necessaities of life including food items and medical stores.

According to the new schedule, the shops of edibles and the medical stories will remain open from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm daily in all AJK cities and towns.

Unveiling the updated situation of the pandemic in Mirpur division, District Health Officer Mirpur Dr. Fida Hussain disclosed that a total of 62 cases including 52 from Mirpur district and 10 from adjoining Bhimbher district were tested . "Of these all 52 belonging to Mirpur district were tested negative. Whereas 2 out of 10 belonging to Bhimbher district were tested positive, he said adding that the number of those tested positive belonging to Bhimbher district has risen to four so far.

The DHO said that a total of 103 cases, belonging to Mirpur district, were sent to NIH for test. Of these results of 77 have reached so far. Four of them were tested positive and the results of rest of 25 cases are awaited, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Same Rawalakot Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir April All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

1 hour ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Russia reserves $18 billion to counter virus crisi ..

7 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.