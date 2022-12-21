Number of domestic air passengers in Vietnam recovers to pre-pandemic level

HANOI, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:The total Vietnamese aviation market is expected to reach 55 million passengers by the end of this year, an increase of 3.7 times compared to the previous year, Vietnam news reported on Wednesday.

It added that the growth indicated the market has recovered by nearly 70 percent from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in 2019.

The airline's domestic passenger transport reached 43.2 million passengers this year, an increase of 3.5 times compared to the previous year and more than 15 percent compared to 2019.

However, international transport only reached 11 million visitors, despite growing 22 times over the previous year, a mere equivalent to 27 percent of the volume in 2019, the newspaper reported.