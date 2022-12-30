UrduPoint.com

Number Of Flu Cases In UK Hospitals Up 7-fold In Month: Health Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Number of flu cases in UK hospitals up 7-fold in month: Health service

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) -:The number of flu cases in UK hospitals is seven times higher than last month, according to official data on Friday.

"New data out today shows there were 3,746 patients a day in hospital with flu last week, up from 520 a month ago (w/e 27 Nov). Of those in hospital last week, 267 were in critical care beds," a National Health Service (NHS) statement said.

The statement noted that there were only 34 patients in hospital with flu, and only two of them were in critical care this time last year.

"NHS staff have also been impacted by the spread of viruses this winter, with Covid absences each day up almost half on last month, from 5,448 to 8,029," said the NHS, adding that the total number of staff off sick is also up a fifth on the end of November, from 52,556 to 63,296 a day.

The NHS warned that bed occupancy is particularly high as more than nine in 10 beds (over 93%) are filled compared to 86% for the same period last year.

Pressure on the 111 service also remained high, with nearly 600,000 calls (599,622) last week – up more than two-thirds from 365,338 this time last year.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom November From

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.