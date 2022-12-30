Number of flu cases in UK hospitals up 7-fold in month: Health service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) -:The number of flu cases in UK hospitals is seven times higher than last month, according to official data on Friday.

"New data out today shows there were 3,746 patients a day in hospital with flu last week, up from 520 a month ago (w/e 27 Nov). Of those in hospital last week, 267 were in critical care beds," a National Health Service (NHS) statement said.

The statement noted that there were only 34 patients in hospital with flu, and only two of them were in critical care this time last year.

"NHS staff have also been impacted by the spread of viruses this winter, with Covid absences each day up almost half on last month, from 5,448 to 8,029," said the NHS, adding that the total number of staff off sick is also up a fifth on the end of November, from 52,556 to 63,296 a day.

The NHS warned that bed occupancy is particularly high as more than nine in 10 beds (over 93%) are filled compared to 86% for the same period last year.

Pressure on the 111 service also remained high, with nearly 600,000 calls (599,622) last week – up more than two-thirds from 365,338 this time last year.