Number of global virus cases tops 16 million: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The global number of coronavirus cases crossed 16 million on Sunday, more than half of them in the Americas and the Caribbean, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 0510 GMT.

The 16,050,223 cases include 645,184 fatalities with the United States the worst hit country, registering 4,178,021 cases and 146,460 dead.

Europe has 3,052,108 cases and 207,734 dead.

The spread of the pandemic continues to accelerate and more than five million cases have been declared since July 1.