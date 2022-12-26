UrduPoint.com

Number Of S. Korean Franchise Stores Logs Highest Growth In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Number of S. Korean franchise stores logs highest growth in 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) --:The number of franchise stores in South Korea logged the highest growth last year due in part to stronger demand for foreign foods, statistical office data showed Monday.

The number of businesses under franchise totaled 259,662 in 2021, up 10.6 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the fastest increase since relevant data began to be compiled in 2013.

The number of franchise restaurants selling foreign dishes surged 38.

0 percent last year, while the figures for snack bars and opticians' shops advanced 19.2 percent and 17.7 percent, respectively.

Franchise convenience stores, Korean food restaurants, and fried chicken shops numbered 49,098, 40,548 and 28,594, respectively, last year, accounting for 45.5 percent of the total franchise outlets in the Asian country.

Employees working in the franchise sector totaled 834,290 in 2021, up 4.0 percent from the prior year.

Related Topics

South Korea From Asia

Recent Stories

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

2 hours ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

2 hours ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.