UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of US Troops Wounded In Iran Attack Now At 110: Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:40 AM

Number of US troops wounded in Iran attack now at 110: Pentagon

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The number of US troops who sustained traumatic brain injury when Iran launched missiles at their base in Iraq last month has risen to 110, the Pentagon said Friday.

The figure is one higher than the last toll, which was announced on February 10.

All of the wounded were diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury, the Pentagon said in a statement, adding that 77 had already returned to duty.

Meanwhile 35 were transported to Germany for further evaluation, of whom 25 have been sent to the United States, it added.

President Donald Trump had initially said that no Americans were hurt in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq on the night of January 7-8, although authorities later reported that nearly a dozen troops were wounded.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at the base to retaliate for the January 3 US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani while he was in Baghdad.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Pentagon Iraq Trump Germany Baghdad United States January February Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

9 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

9 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

9 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.