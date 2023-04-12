Numerous quality services provided for over 19 million worshipers, Umrah performers at Grand Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has provided a series of quality services for 19,608,573 worshipers and Umrah performers at Grand Mosque since the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan until yesterday, Tuesday.

According to the presidency, 1,045,104 Zamzam water bottles were distributed, 30,257,874 litres of Zamzam water were consumed, 655,990 litres of carpet sterilizers were used, and 105,810 litres of hand sanitizer were provided.

The services included robot-operated sterilization devices, which consumed 103,625 litres, and using 653,360 litres to sterilize surfaces.

As a result of the efforts exerted by the presidency, 901,951 people benefited from the humanitarian and social services provided.