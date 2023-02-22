UrduPoint.com

Nunez Fit To Start Liverpool's Revenge Mission Against Real Madrid

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Darwin Nunez shrugged off a shoulder injury to start for Liverpool as the Reds seek revenge against Real Madrid for defeat in last season's Champions League final on Tuesday.

The Uruguay attacker was forced off after scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged team from that victory on Tyneside as Liverpool aim to take a lead to defend in Madrid from the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.

The defending champions are depleted by the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos due to illness.

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga will flank Luka Modric in midfield as a result.

Vinicius Junior, who scored the only goal when the sides met in Paris last May, starts up front alongside Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson (capt), Stefan Bajcetic; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER) Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema (capt), Vinicius Junior Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA) Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

