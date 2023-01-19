UrduPoint.com

Nurses In England Stage New Walk-out Over Pay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Nurses in England stage new walk-out over pay

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Nurses across England staged the first of two new days of strikes over pay on Wednesday, threatening fresh disruption for patients in the creaking state-run health service, as new figures showed inflation still surging.

The 48-hour walkout came after nurses held their union's first stoppage in over a century last month, joining a wave of industrial action by UK public sector workers hit by a cost-of-living crisis driven by spiralling prices.

The latest annual inflation statistics, released early Wednesday, remained close to record highs, with rates easing slightly in December to 10.5 percent.

The main nursing union accuses the government of failing to negotiate seriously on improving their pay deal for the current year, which they say is crucial given the economic situation.

On Wednesday afternoon, around 100 demonstrators, including many nurses, marched in protest to Downing Street in central London.

Janet Maiden, 59, a senior nurse at University College London Hospital, said the National Health Service (NHS) was enduring the worst crisis of her long career.

She held a handwritten sign saying: "Patients are not suffering because nurses are striking. Nurses are striking because patients are suffering." "If we don't make it a more attractive job, we're not going to recruit enough nurses," said another protester, 26-year-old care assistant Fiona Boxford, who intends to train as a nurse.

"Without a decent wage, you just have to work so many shifts. You end up just having no life. You just work yourself ragged."The latest walkout piles further pressure on the NHS at a time of peak demand due to winter illnesses and lengthening waiting lists for treatment caused by Covid cancellations and under-staffing.

