NUSANED™ Inaugurates Saudi Industrial Chemicals Factory To Manufacture Specialty Chemical Products

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Local Content and business Development Unit (LCBDU) of SABIC, represented by the "NUSANED™ " initiative, inaugurated the Saudi Industrial Chemicals Factory - one of the outcomes of the "NUSANED ™" initiative- in Jeddah.

The inauguration was in the presence of Vice President of the LCBDU, Abdullah Al-Arifi; Director of the Specialty Chemicals Business Unit at SABIC, Eng. Abdullah Al-Anzi; and Director General of the Saudi Industrial Chemicals Factory, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wahid.

The new factory will contribute to strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as a source of safe plasticisers, which are widely used in manufacturing processes and plastic applications.

The Saudi Industrial Chemicals Factory is the first factory in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to use SABIC's Ethyl Hexanol (2-EH) to produce Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP), which is a key ingredient in the manufacture of Plasticisers that are widely used in various fields including consumer, medical, baby care products and toys.

