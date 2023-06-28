NWC pumps over 935,000 cubic meters of water on Arafah Day

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Water Company (NWC) pumped on Tuesday, Arafah Day, over 935,000 cubic meters of water to Makkah and the holy sites.

NWC Acting CEO Eng. Mansour Abu Thnain said that the company works round the clock to monitor the water and environmental services system at the holy sites by making use of the latest technology at the control center in Mina.